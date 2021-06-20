Bp Plc Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after acquiring an additional 115,807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after acquiring an additional 102,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after acquiring an additional 325,034 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

