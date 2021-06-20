Bp Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,494,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 546,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after purchasing an additional 385,737 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.71 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

