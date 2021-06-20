Bp Plc Reduces Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,071 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 787,136 shares of company stock valued at $54,309,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

