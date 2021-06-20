Bp Plc Sells 3,230 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

NYSE:VLO opened at $76.02 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of -111.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

