Bp Plc Sells 5,591 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,280,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,376 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after purchasing an additional 946,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,699,000 after purchasing an additional 889,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

