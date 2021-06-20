Bp Plc Sells 730 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $351,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $133,167,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 699,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,187,000 after purchasing an additional 162,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $502.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.55. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.50 and a 1 year high of $506.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.86.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

