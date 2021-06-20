Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,627 shares of company stock worth $9,450,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $13,883,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 37.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.