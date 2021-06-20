Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $218.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

