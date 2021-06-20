Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $498,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76.

