Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 180.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE LUMN opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.86. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.