Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,905,000 after buying an additional 416,884 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,196,000 after buying an additional 477,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after buying an additional 409,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,006,000 after buying an additional 869,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $78.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $82.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.85.

