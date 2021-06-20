Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.74.

