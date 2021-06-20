Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 815 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $156.14 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 2.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

