Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,905 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $50.15 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

