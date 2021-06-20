Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of INGR opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 236.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

