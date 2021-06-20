British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after buying an additional 1,221,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after buying an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after buying an additional 973,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 743,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,619,000 after buying an additional 575,603 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
