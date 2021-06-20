British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after buying an additional 1,221,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after buying an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after buying an additional 973,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 743,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,619,000 after buying an additional 575,603 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,057,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,511. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

