Brokerages Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.38). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $718.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.95. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,208 shares of company stock worth $84,413. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

