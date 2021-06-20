Brokerages Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.43. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 1,031,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,401. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 58.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Flowserve by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after buying an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $55,395,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.