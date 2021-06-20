Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,041 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

