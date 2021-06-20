Brokerages Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). ViewRay posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRAY. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. 2,035,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,984. The company has a market capitalization of $933.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.03. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

