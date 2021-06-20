Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Announce $1.98 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce $1.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.55. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. 666,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.