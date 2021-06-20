Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is ($0.03). Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 194,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,644. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

