Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter.

KMT stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. 1,067,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,535. Kennametal has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 278.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

