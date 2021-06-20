Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter.
KMT stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. 1,067,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,535. Kennametal has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 278.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
