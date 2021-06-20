Brokerages Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 8,800,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,524. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1,996.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 302,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

