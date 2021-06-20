Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Sapiens International also reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 799,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $27.18 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

