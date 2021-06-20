Brokerages Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT at $63.00

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGYS. Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

AGYS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 251,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,592. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

