Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Price Target at C$60.55

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.55.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get BCE alerts:

TSE:BCE traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$60.92. 4,098,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.44. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.52 and a twelve month high of C$61.78. The stock has a market cap of C$55.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.40.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3722146 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.99%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.