Brokerages Set Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Target Price at GBX 289.67

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FORT shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £599.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 287.01.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

