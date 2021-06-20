Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Price Target at $149.08

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.82.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE:MAA traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

