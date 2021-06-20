Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price at $45.93

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,267,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,020,746. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.