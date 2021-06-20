Brokerages Set Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) PT at $112.50

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

PRLB traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.27. 440,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,034. Proto Labs has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after buying an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after buying an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after buying an additional 46,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,608,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

