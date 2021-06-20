Brokerages Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) PT at $224.38

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RETA stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.00. 425,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,074,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

