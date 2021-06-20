Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) PT at $51.13

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.13.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other Zymeworks news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZYME stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 1,410,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.98.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
