Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) PT at $51.13

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Zymeworks news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after buying an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after buying an additional 198,929 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 1,410,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

