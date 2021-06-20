Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

FBNC stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

