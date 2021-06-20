Brokers Offer Predictions for Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.66.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$9.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 38.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.72. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$17.99.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

