Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 182.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

