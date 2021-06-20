BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 13.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $40,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 126,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,803. BRP has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.20.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

