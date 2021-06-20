Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

