Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,190 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $12,559,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000.

Shares of BTAQU stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

