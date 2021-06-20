Bytom Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Bytom has a total market cap of $110.09 million and $34.20 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00433074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,685,529,488 coins and its circulating supply is 1,438,244,557 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.