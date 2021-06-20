Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $11.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report earnings of $11.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.91. Cable One reported earnings of $10.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $47.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.51 to $52.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $55.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.23 to $66.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,889.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,784.93. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.