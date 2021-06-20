Cabot (NYSE:CBT) PT Raised to $62.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77. Cabot has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,399 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

