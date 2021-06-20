CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.80

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.80 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 85025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get CAI International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.47.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAI International during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAI International during the first quarter worth $121,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.