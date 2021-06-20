Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:CALX traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,924. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. Calix’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

