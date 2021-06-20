Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 840.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

