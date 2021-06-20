Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 100,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

