Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $199,000 Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 206.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxart by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VXRT opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

