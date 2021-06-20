Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $121,000 in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOS. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SOS alerts:

SOS opened at $3.63 on Friday. SOS Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS).

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.