Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $121,000 in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOS. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOS opened at $3.63 on Friday. SOS Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

