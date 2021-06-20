Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,895 Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 532,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.84 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.