Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OEG opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $236.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OEG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Orbital Energy Group Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.